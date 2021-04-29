Boil order issued for some residents of Goshen

GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents of Goshen, according to a release from the City of Fayetteville on Thursday.

The order was issued due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure after a water main break at Richland Creek.

According to the city’s release, the break occurred just east of Wyman Road on W. Bowen Blvd. (Arkansas State Highway 45) in Goshen, resulting in a loss of water pressure for more than four hours.

Affected customers are east of Wyman Road to the end of the Fayetteville water service area (see the attached map).

Under the notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

According to the city, water can still be used for bathing, cleaning, washing clothes, etc., just not for consumption unless boiled.

The boil order will be lifted by the Department of Health when two sets of four bacteriological samples “indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.”

Affected residents will be contacted by press release, email, and automated phone messages once the notice is lifted.