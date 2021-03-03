Boil order issued for some Washington County residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents of Greenland, West Fork and the Wallin Mountain Pressure Plane of the Mt. Olive Water District, according to a release from the city of Fayetteville on Wednesday.

A water main break at Drake Field in Fayetteville has resulted in a loss of water pressure for more than four hours, the city said.

As a precaution, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption.

Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

“This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.”

Affected residents will be notified once the boil water order is lifted.

If you have any questions, contact the City of Fayetteville Water and Sewer at (479) 575-8386.