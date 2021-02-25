Bond set at $1M for man charged in Madison County triple murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bond has been set for the man suspected in the deaths of three people at a home in rural Madison County on Tuesday.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.

Chenoweth allegedly abducted a child and fled to central Arkansas after killing three people at a residence at 3487 County Road 6041, southwest of Huntsville, on Tuesday.

He was arrested the same day after Highway Patrol Division troopers spotted a van matching the description of the crime scene vehicle on Interstate 30 near Benton.

The abducted child, less than one-year-old, was unharmed and released to the Department of Human Services.

The three victims have been identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Chenoweth is charged with three counts of capital murder.

