Bond set at $5,000 for Gravette man pictured in Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard Barnett, the Gravette man photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots, will be released from federal custody on a $5,000 unsecured bond Saturday. He will be required to report to Washington D.C. March 1 for his next court appearance.

Under the conditions of his release, Barnett must submit to pre-trial services supervision, home incarceration and location monitoring which he will be required to pay for.

He will face 24 hour a day in-home lockdown except for approved activities by probation officer.

Barnett will also be required to turn his passport over to his probation officer, barred from travel to Western District & D.C. when allowed out of home and restricted from contact with anyone who participated in the riot at the Capitol.

In addition, he will be banned from possessing firearms, destructive devices or other weapons, over-consumption of alcohol or drugs unless prescribed, obtaining a medical marijuana card, and any internet access.

Barnett made his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas via video conference on Tuesday and was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon (stun gun), violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public property.

Richard Barnett, 60, from Gravette, Arkansas appeared in federal court via zoom on January 12. Artist: John Kushmaul

Barnett faces 11 years 6 months in federal prison and a $355,000 fine if convicted on all charges.

He is represented by New York attorney Anthony Siano.

CHARGES/FINES

Knowingly inside a restricted building or on grounds with a weapon (stun gun). Up to 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Up to 6 months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Theft of public property. Up to 1-year imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

Barnett was quickly identified online after he was photographed seated in at a chair with one foot propped up on a desk in Pelosi’s office during the January 6 Washington D.C. riots.

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett, 60, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, January 8.

The Benton County resident was interviewed by KNWA/FOX24 in November 2020 during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bentonville. He supports President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud and believes that cost him this election.