FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chefs in the Garden is set to return for its 15th year.

Back by popular demand, this signature fundraiser will be held on May 23 from 5-8:30 p.m. where guests can enjoy the beauty of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks while listening to live music and sampling food from some of the area’s most popular restaurants.

Restaurants included are 28 Springs Restaurant, Berretto, Brightwater, Cafe Rue Orleans, Casa Alejo, Confier, Ella’s Table, and more.

According to a release, this year’s event has been nominated for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s best “Food-Themed Event.”

The release notes that the event sells out every year so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early. BGO members have the first opportunity to buy tickets from now until March 29, when tickets go on sale to the general public.

Tickets are $90 for general admission with a $15 discount for BGO members.

Proceeds support the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, and a portion of each ticket sale will also benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

According to the release, the event is for those ages 21 and up and will take place rain or shine.