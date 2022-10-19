BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.

XNA will begin offering service to Phoenix, Arizona, Orlando, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina all on Mondays and Thursdays.

Phoenix and Orlando will be nonstop while Charleston will be a “one-stop/no plane change” system, XNA said.

Service to Phoenix will begin operation on Feb. 17 whole operation for Orlando and Charleston will begin on March 3.

“Breeze is always looking for opportunities to bring our fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “With great opportunities for outdoor recreation, family-friendly amusement parks, historic sites, and so much more, we know that Guests will really enjoy spending time in these cities.”

Breeze currently serves New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tampa, Florida at XNA. With the addition of these routes, Breeze will now serve five cities from XNA. Flight days, times, and fares can be found on FlyBreeze.com.