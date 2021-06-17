Breeze Airways inaugural flight from Northwest Arkansas National Airport

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Breeze Airways” took flight Thursday for the first time in Northwest Arkansas.

Passengers boarded Breeze Airlines Flight 111 to Tampa for its inaugural flight out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Alex English with XNA says this is a hot spot to travel and she’s excited to bring more direct flights to Northwest Arkansas.

“Everybody’s excited that we talked to. Tampa has been a highly requested direct route from XNA.”

Breeze Airlines will be offering flights to New Orleans starting next worth.