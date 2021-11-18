Broadband advocates applaud new infrastructure bill

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heartland Forward, an advocacy group for broadband services in the heartland areas, applauds President Joe Biden’s recent signing of the new infrastructure bill.

According to a press release, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package includes $65 billion for broadband investments, which is a big step for the organization in bridging the digital divide in rural areas that don’t have internet access.

“Containing billions of dollars in funding to expand internet access across the country, this legislation holds great promise to improve life for everyday Americans — especially the estimated 40 million Americans who still lack access to the reliable, affordable high-speed internet needed to participate fully in our digital age,” said Angie Cooper, chief programs officer of Heartland Forward.

The organization said its next step is to ensure the money is divided properly and used efficiently.

In 2021, they launched a paid and earned media campaign to raise awareness around the Emergency Broadband Benefit that reached millions of heartland families who qualified for discounted internet.

Heartland Forward continues to work with policymakers, community leaders, and other advocates to bring connectivity to their communities.