FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Budweiser’s world-famous Clydesdales will be on the University of Arkansas campus on Friday, according to a press release.

The eight-horse hitch connected to the turn-of-the-century beer wagon will be in the Baum-Walker Stadium East Parking lot from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1 for appearance and photo opportunities.

“The Clydesdales’ appearance in Fayetteville is one of hundreds made annually by three teams of traveling hitches based out of operational headquarters located at the St. Louis Brewery in Missouri. Brought to the U.S. in the mid-1800s as draft horses used for farm work, Clydesdales today are used primarily for breeding and show,” the release said.

