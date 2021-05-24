Buffalo herd loose in Bella Vista, police say

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Bella Vista are advising drivers to avoid Glasgow Road in the area of Fire Station 3 and Branchwood on Monday morning as officers work to redirect a herd of buffalo.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo – no, that is not a typo – that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” the Bella Vista Police Department said on Facebook at 8:18 a.m. on Monday.

In a second update at 10:18 a.m., police said the herd was still out in the Branchwood area of the Highlands. The owners have been identified, they said, and are out helping to get the animals back together and home safely.

The roads remain open, but police are asking the public & media to avoid the area at this time.

