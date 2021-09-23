Burrell introduces new program to help spread suicide awareness

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Every 11 minutes in America, a person dies by suicide.
Burrell Behavioral Health is a mental health center with offices in Springdale and Rogers and it’s introducing a new program to help tackle the problem in our area.
“Burrell introduced the ONE initiative as a way to bring suicide prevention and awareness to our communities because suicide is a very important topic to talk about, and it’s very difficult to talk about. So, ONE stands for our networks engaged and the significance behind ‘ONE’ is that it only takes one person to save a life. And we want our community members to know that they can be that one person,” Kirstyn Walker with Burrell Behavioral Health says.
People who pledge to take on the initiative have to take specific steps to spread awareness.
- Committing to four honest conversations about suicide.
- Sharing three resources over social media in the next year.
- Participate in two trainings or take two surveys.
- Make one commitment to take active steps to prevent suicide.
For more details on the program, head to the website located here.