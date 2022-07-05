FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville-based sock company Bisoxual says it’s using its sales to raise money for domestic violence survivors.

Co-owner Jen Adair says the idea for the business started with its name.

“Socks can be matched or unmatched, you know, just like couples. Also, [it sounds like] “buy socks y’all,” because we’re southern,” Adair joked.

But good humor wasn’t the only thing motivating Adair to start the company. She also wanted to pursue a good cause.

“Earlier in the year my best friend passed away,” she starts, “and her cause was domestic violence.”

Although her friend’s cause of death was unrelated, Adair says she felt inspired to follow her friend’s passion, and learn more about the issue of domestic violence. And what Adair found was disheartening.

“If you think you don’t know somebody that’s going through domestic abuse in some way, then you’re probably wrong,” says Adair. “The hardest part and the scariest part is when you try to leave.”

A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that women are four to five times more likely to be killed by an abusive partner when they try to flee.

Knowing this, and with her friend’s memory in mind, Adair got to work. She began selling mismatched socks in packs of three.

“When you leave you grab what you can,” explains Adair. “Which could be the mismatched socks on the floor. So it’s just a visual way to represent the strength that people have to do that.”

Adair says Bisoxual then aims to donate around ten percent of its annual revenue to the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. In their first year of operation, 2021, she says the company managed to exceed that goal.

“It’s $156 to house a family of four for a night. And so kind of our goal is to get as many nights covered as we can.”

Adair says she’s trying to grow her company’s retail presence, both through their own storefront at The Shops at BrickCity, and through sales at other retail locations like the gift shop at The Momentary. Their socks are also available for purchase online here.

Adair tells KNWA her goal as her business expands is to simultaneously expand the number of non-profits Bisoxual supports.