BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 14 the return of its Citizens Police Academy for the spring 2022 session.

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 28, with the academy starting March 29 and lasting 10 weeks. Participants will meet 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

According to a press release, the program will give participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to “inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve.”

Comprehensive instruction will cover various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training and more.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Class size is limited to 16 participants.

Bella Vista PD says regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information or to submit an application, visit the department’s website here.