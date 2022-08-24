SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CACHE announced Wednesday the launch of the 2022-23 Music Organizations Advancement Coalition, which consists of $1.2 million over a two-year period to eight Northwest Arkansas nonprofits.

According to a press release, the coalition is funded by the Walton Family Foundation and in addition to the $1.2 million, additional funds will be made dedicated to professional development and creative collaboration.

Current recipients for the funding are the House of Songs, City Sessions, Black Fret, the Music Education Initiative, NWA Jazz Society, Music Moves Arkansas, the Teen Action and Support Center (TASC), and Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation.

“The establishment of MOAC will allow us to work together across all these amazing projects, building on the inspiring work these organizations have already been doing for years to keep furthering a cohesive and collaborative music ecosystem that’s greater than the sum of its parts,” said Chief Strategy & Creative Officer Jesse Elliott.

CACHE says as grantees and coalition members, the organizations will strengthen core competencies for nonprofit organizations and common areas of need such as DEIA, board and leadership development, financial sustainability, and communications and storytelling.

The press release notes the coalition will also develop talent and put on complimentary shows and events at venues across NWA. They will begin working together this month.

The coalition’s future performances and events will be showcased on the Arkansas Creative Calendar.