FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To celebrate being featured in the upcoming docuseries “Gutsy” from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Canopy Northwest Arkansas announced it be hosting a screening and talkback in Rogers on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The screening will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Arkansas Public Theatre. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged.

Canopy NWA is described as a group of residents working together to build a community where refugees are welcome. “Gutsy” will show how seven Afghan women resettled in Northwest Arkansas through Canopy’s services.

“We’re grateful to the Clintons for helping to share our mission through their exciting new docuseries event,” said Joanna Krause, Canopy Northwest Arkansas executive director. “We hope the public will join us for our screening and talkback, which will highlight these refugees’ incredible stories of determination.”

The series is based on the Clintons’ New York Times bestseller, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” and over eight episodes, they share the stories of the world’s bravest and boldest women.

Artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes will be featured as Hillary and Chelsea showcase their multi-generational approach to important and timely issues.