FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder and disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.

According to Fayetteville police, Kacey Jennings, 29, has been arrested and is facing charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

Allison Castro, 28. Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police responded to a residence and located Jennings on September 19 as he was experiencing an apparent drug overdose. Documents were discovered at the scene indicating that Jennings possibly killed Castro and disposed of her body.

Fayetteville police spoke with Castro’s family and learned that Jennings and Castro were previously in a relationship and lived together. Castro was entered as a missing person on September 19 after the family was unable to contact her and an investigation was launched.

As the investigation unfolded, “additional information” was discovered that led to an arrest warrant for Jennings. He was arrested on September 26 after his release from a local medical facility.

Fayetteville police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Castro’s body. If you have any additional information concerning the investigation, contact Fayetteville police at 479-587-3555.