BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: One man died after trying to run across the traffic lanes on Interstate 49 Saturday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Efrain, 29, of Houston, Texas was struck by a car southbound on I-49. Police are working on notifying the next of kin.

The person driving the car and those in it were not injured.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders cleared the accident by 11:28 p.m. No reports of deaths or injuries have been released, as of 12:48 p.m. Oct. 2.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 10 p.m. officers responded to an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian near exit 85, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

All lanes are impacted. For the latest updates check the ArDOT.