Car hits the back of an ambulance in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car ran into a Bentonville ambulance on Interstate 49 north at Highway 71 Sunday afternoon, February 14.
The City of Bentonville has responded to several accidents Sunday due to the inclement weather, according to its Facebook page.
The city recommends for people to stay home if possible, “as road conditions are hazardous.”
A FEW EXTREME WEATHER SAFETY TIPS
- Keep sidewalks and entrances to your home free from snow and ice. You don’t want anyone to slip and fall.
- Watch for ice dams near gutter downspouts. Ice dams can cause water to build up and seep into your house. Clear gutters of leaves and debris to allow runoff from melting snow and ice to flow freely.
- Keep your garage doors closed. This will prevent weather damage to whatever’s stored in there.