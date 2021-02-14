Car hits the back of an ambulance in Benton County

Northwest Arkansas News

IDRIVE ARKANSAS: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12a Monday, Feb. 15

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Car vs ambulance Benton County, AR. 2/14/2021.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car ran into a Bentonville ambulance on Interstate 49 north at Highway 71 Sunday afternoon, February 14.

The City of Bentonville has responded to several accidents Sunday due to the inclement weather, according to its Facebook page.

The city recommends for people to stay home if possible, “as road conditions are hazardous.”

A FEW EXTREME WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

  • Keep sidewalks and entrances to your home free from snow and ice. You don’t want anyone to slip and fall.
  • Watch for ice dams near gutter downspouts. Ice dams can cause water to build up and seep into your house. Clear gutters of leaves and debris to allow runoff from melting snow and ice to flow freely.
  • Keep your garage doors closed. This will prevent weather damage to whatever’s stored in there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers