Car hits the back of an ambulance in Benton County

IDRIVE ARKANSAS: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12a Monday, Feb. 15

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car ran into a Bentonville ambulance on Interstate 49 north at Highway 71 Sunday afternoon, February 14.

The City of Bentonville has responded to several accidents Sunday due to the inclement weather, according to its Facebook page.

The city recommends for people to stay home if possible, “as road conditions are hazardous.”

A FEW EXTREME WEATHER SAFETY TIPS