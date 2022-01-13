Card My Yard of Bella Vista to collaborate with animal shelter in honoring Betty White

Betty White, seen here in 2012, passed away at the very end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Card My Yard franchise in Bella Vista, a company that sets up yard greeting signs for residents or businesses, is teaming up with the Bella Vista Animal Shelter to honor Betty White.

According to a news release, Card My Yard had planned to celebrate White’s 100th birthday by setting up signs reading “Happy 100th Birthday Betty White” in 100 locations across the country.

When White died on Dec. 31, owners Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley looked for other ways to honor America’s “Golden Girl.”

They came across the “Betty White Challenge,” which encourages fans to donate to an animal shelter in her honor. This led to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter becoming involved.

According to the release, Arnold and Stanley asked all 100 franchise owners originally planning to set up signs to reach out to animals shelters in their area they could bring awareness to. The franchise owner in the Bella Vista area reached out to the shelter.

The franchise owner will now donate $5 for all orders placed between Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The greeting sign company will also set up a tribute to White in front of the shelter during the same time period.