FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday on methamphetamine charges.

According to court documents, on July 31, 2022, detectives with the Benton County Drug Unit were investigating Christopher Dale Lewellen, 42, of Kansas, Okla. for drug trafficking and determined he was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for state charges. Records showed he had an active search waiver as a condition of parole.

After learning that Lewellen was traveling in a vehicle on Highway 412, detectives were reportedly able to locate and stop that vehicle and place Lewellen under arrest. According to documents, a search of the vehicle resulted in detectives locating a black bag containing approximately 450 grams of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected meth was later submitted to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory for additional testing and confirmed to be the illegal drug. Under federal law, Lewellen is considered a Career Criminal, subject to enhanced penalties, the release says.

Lewellen received 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

The Benton County Drug Unit and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville investigated the case.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.