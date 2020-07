SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cargill Meat Solutions in Springdale was evacuated on Thursday due to an ammonia leak, according to Springdale Fire Department Captain Matt Bagley.

The Springdale Fire Department’s hazmat team is currently working the scene, Bagley said.

The plant is located at 730 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale.

Police have shut down Jefferson Street, and Fire/EMS vehicles were witnessed at one of the entrances to the plant.

This is a developing story.