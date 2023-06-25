CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on County Road 3016 in Carroll County on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll County 911 received a call and sent units from Eureka Springs Fire, Holiday Island Fire, and the Sheriff’s Office to respond to the house fire.

According to the post, “once the fire was extinguished, 3 bodies were discovered in the residence.”

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Springs Fire Department, and the Benton County Fire Service are investigating the incident.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification, according to the post.

No further information was released but the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released as it becomes available.