CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman from Green Forest was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, November 11.

Linda Bloomquist, 74, was killed after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 103, just south of its intersection with State Highway 21 in Oak Grove.

According to the crash report, Bloomquist crossed in front of the vehicle’s path.