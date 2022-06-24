BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric Cooperative announced it will be removing an overhead electric line Sunday, June 26 on Interstate 49.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will be present along I-49 between SE Walton Boulevard/W Walnut Street and W. New Hope Road to perform the removal, weather permitting.

ARDOT says the work will require a temporary slow rolling stop and will restrict northbound and southbound traffic between Exit 83 and Exit 85 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Drivers are urged to watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the removal. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and can result in citations and doubled fines.