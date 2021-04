CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Cave Springs is asking for your input on a proposed annexation.

This will help with the expected growth in Benton County.

The annexation will include implementing utility service expansion and improved public safety services, as well as add nearly 4-and-a-half square miles of land area.

This will be the first of several interactive discussions with the public.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and you can find a link to register here.