SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cave Springs man was killed Saturday evening in an accident on an icy patch of I-49.

According to Arkansas State Police, Paul Brungardt, 50, was driving his Jeep on an on-ramp near Springdale when he lost control and spun into the center lane. The Jeep was hit head-on by a semi traveling northbound.

Brundgardt was killed in the accident. Officials have not confirmed the condition or identity of the semi driver.