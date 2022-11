CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Cave Springs has been placed under a boil order until further notice.

The order comes after the 12″ water line has been repaired and service has been restored, according to a Facebook post.

The City recommends running water in a bathtub to allow mineral deposits dislodged by recharging lines, and trapped air to clear.

When the water runs clear, the City says residents should be able to use the sinks without debris being trapped in the faucet screen.