BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced Thursday that it is teaming up with Arkansas Concerns of Police Officers (C.O.P.S.) to give donors the opportunity to honor fallen officers.

According to a press release, there will be five “Blue Blood Drives” next month:

January 4: Arkansas State Police Troop L from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1120 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell

Arkansas State Police Troop L from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1120 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell January 9: Washington County Sheriff’s Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1155 Clydesdale Dr. in Fayetteville

Washington County Sheriff’s Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1155 Clydesdale Dr. in Fayetteville January 10: Benton County Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1300 SW 14 th St in Bentonville

Benton County Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1300 SW 14 St in Bentonville January 23: Bella Vista Police Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 105 Town Center in Bella Vista

Bella Vista Police Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 105 Town Center in Bella Vista January 27: Pea Ridge Police Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 187 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

The Blue Blood Drives will be held in honor of the more than 200 Arkansas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in state history.

“The Arkansas chapter of C.O.P.S. is proud to partner with our local blood provider, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, to rally the community to support area patients at our Blue Blood Drive,” said Linda Craig, Arkansas C.O.P.S. President. “These community blood drives can provide healing through helping for those who have been impacted by the loss of a friend, family, or co-worker in law enforcement. We are asking everyone to come together and give blood to honor the sacrifices our men and women in blue have made and to show our support in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day.”

For every successful blood donation made at a Blue Blood Drive, CBCO will donate ten dollars to Arkansas C.O.P.S. In addition, all donors will receive a special C.O.P.S T-shirt, while supplies last.

Click here to sign up to give or find out more information on the Blue Blood Drive online.