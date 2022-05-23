ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks invites Northwest Arkansas Naturals fans to save lives during the 15th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

The drive takes place Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10 at CBCO’s Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Rd., or Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Hours for the Bleed Blue Blood Drive are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday.

According to CBCO, successful donors during the drive will receive a voucher for two dugout premium tickets to any Naturals Thursday home game in June and July, an event T-shirt with a Naturals team logo, and a free meal card from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. There will also be free hot dogs, chips and drinks at the donor centers during the drive.

“Our 15-year partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has played a vital role in saving lives of Northwest Arkansas patients. We are proud to partner with CBCO on the Bleed Blue Blood Drive to make a difference in the community,” said Northwest Arkansas Naturals Justin Cole, Vice President and General Manager.

Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to sign up for the event, go online to https://www.cbco.org/bleedblue/.