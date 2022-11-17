BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is offering blood donors the opportunity to help others and be entered for a chance to win a new iPhone 14.

According to CBCO, participants who donate during the Thanks-for-Giving Blood Drive will automatically be entered into a drawing for an unlocked 128GB midnight iPhone 14. Donors will also be receiving a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Thanks-for-Giving blood drive gives the community the opportunity to provide some support and goodwill for their friends, family, and neighbors during a time when most of us can give thanks for our good health. Michelle Teter – CBCO Media Relations Representative

The release notes that the Thanks-for-Giving blood drive is only available at CBCO donor centers. The special donation hours will be in effect from Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the Bentonville and Springdale Donor Centers open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Teter said that the holiday season represents a time when blood donations can fall off and blood inventory levels for local hospitals can become low.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.