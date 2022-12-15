CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Centerton is looking at ways to address issues with its animal control services.

The move comes after a police investigation into the euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessary.

During a council meeting held on Dec. 13, city leaders explored their different options.

One is by creating a three-person panel responsible for making the decision of whether an animal should be euthanized.

The City also discussed outsourcing potential euthanizations to local vets.