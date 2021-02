CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards confirmed Sunday evening that the Dollar General store on Commercial St. will be closed until further notice.

Fire Chief Matt Thompson said that a driver crashed through the storefront, knocking shelves into the cash registers.

Photographs show the building’s front door and windows broken in and police cars in the area.

One store employee was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.