Centerton drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centerton Fire Department and Collier Drug Store: Centerton will host a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Friday, March 5.

The clinic will be held at the Centerton Fire Department from 8 am. to 12 p.m. The address is 755 W. Centerton Blvd.

People are asked to register if they are in the current eligibility phase(s).

Phase 1-B has started, which means vaccinations are happening now for Arkansans who are 65 or older, and those who work in education including K-12, child care, and higher ed.

Vaccinations can also continue for groups in Phase 1-A, including health care workers, residents, and staff at long-term care facilities and these high priority groups: EMS, fire, and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.

