Centerton drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centerton Fire Department and Collier Drug Store: Centerton will host a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Friday, March 5.

The clinic will be held at the Centerton Fire Department from 8 am. to 12 p.m. The address is 755 W. Centerton Blvd.

People are asked to register if they are in the current eligibility phase(s).

Phase 1-B has started, which means vaccinations are happening now for Arkansans who are 65 or older, and those who work in education including K-12, child care, and higher ed.

Vaccinations can also continue for groups in Phase 1-A, including health care workers, residents, and staff at long-term care facilities and these high priority groups: EMS, fire, and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care, college/university student health center, K-12 health clinics and school nurses, dental clinics, pharmacies, home health, private care/personal care, hospice care, dialysis centers, correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer, morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports and blood donation centers.

Click here for the immunization consent form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers