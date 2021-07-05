Centerton family of 6, and their 2 dogs, escape house fire

Centerton house fire picture used with permission. 7/5/2021.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A house fire erupted in Centerton this morning, July 5, leaving a family and their pets homeless, for the moment.

The Centerton Fire Department got a call at 2 a.m. about a fire at Torino Place. Bentonville and Highfill Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but it may have been electrical, according to the family and a neighbor.

The Centerton Fire Department told KNWA/FOX24 they cleared the scene at 4: 30 a.m.

Neighbors are helping out the family, and a friend who lives in the neighborhood has organized a fundraiser.

“They’ve already had a tremendous outpouring of offers of help and are so grateful as they try to figure out the next step,” said Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards. “Number one will be finding a place for them to rent,” he said.

