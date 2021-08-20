Centerton man accused of raping teen girl same day he was released on parole

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man was arrested Thursday, August 12 after being accused of raping a teenage girl the same day he was released on parole.

Kenneth Barsch, 35, was released from prison around March 13 of 2020 and went to stay with an unnamed individual after his release.

Kenneth Barsch, 35, of Centerton booked into the Benton County jail | Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, Barsch was left alone with the individual’s daughter the day he was released. He reportedly raped her that night and told the girl, “we can’t tell anyone we did that.”

Documents suggest that Barsch took the girl to get ice cream the next day and instructed her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The girl later told her mother, who reported the assault to police.

Barsch reportedly denied the events when questioned by police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barsch after police gathered statements and evidence from the girl and her parents.

Barsch was held at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 20.