Centerton man sentenced to 2 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to charges related to COVID-19 relief fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday.

Benjamin Hayford, 32, pleaded guilty in August to fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, claiming fictitious payroll expenses.

To support the applications, Hayford provided lenders with fraudulent payroll documentation purporting to establish payroll expenses that were non-existent. According to the release, he also admitted to lying to a financial institution concerning the date that a Limited Liability Partnership for which he applied for relief was established.

The 32-year-old Centerton man was employed as a project manager at Walmart at the time of his arrest. Hayford was suspended without pay under the company’s arrested associate policy, and his charges are not related to Walmart or his work for the company.

Hayford pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and four counts of false statements to a financial institution.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers