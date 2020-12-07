Centerton man sentenced to 2 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to charges related to COVID-19 relief fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday.

Benjamin Hayford, 32, pleaded guilty in August to fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, claiming fictitious payroll expenses.

To support the applications, Hayford provided lenders with fraudulent payroll documentation purporting to establish payroll expenses that were non-existent. According to the release, he also admitted to lying to a financial institution concerning the date that a Limited Liability Partnership for which he applied for relief was established.

The 32-year-old Centerton man was employed as a project manager at Walmart at the time of his arrest. Hayford was suspended without pay under the company’s arrested associate policy, and his charges are not related to Walmart or his work for the company.

Hayford pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and four counts of false statements to a financial institution.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan of the Northern District of Oklahoma.