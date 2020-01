CENTERTON, Ark (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas saw a mixture of wintery weather Saturday into early Sunday.

Everything from sleet to icy to snow and freezing fog.

One Centerton officer decided to show off his skating skills by walking up an icy driveway and sliding down.

Temperatures for Northwest Arkansas started out below freezing Sunday morning but it’s forecasted to be near 50 degrees by this afternoon by the NWA Weather Authority Team.