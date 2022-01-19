Centerton Police searching for runaway go-kart driver

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — All caught on home security video, a stalled go-kart comes to life and smashes into a homeowner’s garage. Centerton police department is now looking for the driver responsible for nearly $1,000 in damage.

On January 15, just after noon, home security video shows a go-kart driving and stopping in the residential neighborhood. The driver comes to a stop at Huntleigh Drive and Quail Ridge Way.

In the video, it appears the go-kart stalls. The driver, in a brown jacket, sits and puzzles their options before getting out and attempting to restart their ride.

After the sixth tug on the pull-start, the driverless go-kart springs to life and takes off directly towards a home. Gaining speed, the go-kart ramps the driveway and slams into a garage door.

The driver realized what happens, places his hands on his head in shock, and runs after the go-kart.

Another home security camera captures the second the go-kart smashes into the garage door just slightly out of frame. You see the brown-coated driver sprint up and pull the go-kart from the garage. Not wasting a beat and with the kart’s wheels still spinning, it takes off again, this time with the driver hanging on tight.

Security video shows the driver being dragged across the driveway into the yard behind the kart as the wheels don’t stop turning. After knocking out a yard light and taking a 90-degree turn, it finally comes to a stop.

The driver assesses what just happened, peals out, and takes off back in the direction where they came down Quail Ridge Way.

The Centerton police department posted on its Facebook page two videos and photos of the driver in hopes they would be identified.

If you know the driver, police ask you to reach out.