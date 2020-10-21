Challenge For Hope PepsiCo telethon on KNWA & FOX24 Wednesday

Each year the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter provides hope to victims through its crisis hotline, safe shelter and advocacy to women, children, men, and ongoing support to survivors.

Wednesday, KNWA and FOX24 are partnering with Challenge For Hope to benefit the NWA Women’s Shelter on October 21 from 5-11 p.m.

You can help by logging in at the Women’s Shelter website. Donate by clicking the Challenge For Hope/Telethon button, or put Telethon in the comment section.

You can also text “HOPE” to 479-342-4322.

It’s able to provide these life-saving resources through funding generated at the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.

The thrift store accepts donations from the community and corporate sponsors.

Store Manager Christy Jaro said, “everything that we sell here, all of those monies goes directly back into the shelter itself.”

“We don’t charge for any of our services. Anybody who reaches out to us, all of our programming is offered free of charge,” said Amber Lacewell, Community Engagement and Education Director with the NWA Women’s Shelter.

Items are available for purchase by anyone in the public, and those who seek the shelter’s assistance to escape domestic abuse are able to shop there for free.

Lacewell said, “most times that individual coming to us has had all of their power taken away from them, all the decisions that they make day-to-day taken from them and our goal as an agency is to give them and empower them to take some of that control back for themselves.”

In 2019, the NWA Women’s Shelter answered 1,351 crisis calls, sheltered 453 people and held group sessions for 165 people.

“Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate and neither do we anybody who has found themselves in a situation that is not safe, we want to ensure their safety.” NWA Women’s Shelter Development Director Stacey Seger

In its 29 years, Challenge For Hope has raised over $5 million to support charities by providing team building events for sponsors.

Challenge For Hope’s mission is to make a big difference in our community for those in need.