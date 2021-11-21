Chase Family Foundation provides food for home-bound senior citizens

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Chase Family Foundation is helping local senior citizens get what they need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They put thousands of pounds of food into more than 450 laundry bags, all of which is going to home-bound seniors who may not be able to get out for the holidays.

Susan Chase-Bakker is the founder of the foundation. She and her husband John says all the food is easy for those receiving it to make and eat on their own.

“People in NWA are so generous and we started this in 2011 and as of two years ago we’ve given 115,000 pounds of food to 2,215 homebound seniors,” John said.

90% of the food they gave out was donated by Sam’s Club shoppers in Fayetteville.

The foundation also gave out pet food to those who have furry friends at home.