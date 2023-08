MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Maysville Volunteer Fire Department crews were on the scene at the junctions of Highway 43 & 72 and Highway 43 & 20 on Sunday because of chicken gut spills on the roads, according to a Facebook post.

Crews were cleaning the roads and Simmons Foods was sending a cleanup crew as of 1:10 p.m.

MVFD says the reason for the spills is that drivers refuse to use tarps to cover the chicken guts.