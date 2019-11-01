Chicken house fire in Springdale ignited by hay

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a chicken house on Friday afternoon, November 1, around 64th Street south of Highway 412.

The Springdale Fire Department said it started when bales of hay caught fire and it spread from there.

Smoke can be smelled from Highway 412, according to comments from people on Springdale Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Springdale Fire Department’s Batallion Chief Matt Bagley said heavy machinery was being used and caused the dry hay to catch fire.

There were 900 hay bales being stored in the privately-owned chicken house. Bagley said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

No chickens were in the location at the time of the fire.

Springdale FD is asking people to avoid the area.

STORY DEVELOPING