Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MADISON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The incident has been cleared.

MADISON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Highway 412 near War Eagle Creek is currently experiencing a traffic delay after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken parts onto the roadway Tuesday morning.

According to ACTIS, all lanes are being impacted. An iDrive Arkansas map indicates the accident happened 1.4 miles southwest of Highway 127 at log mile 2.3.

No injuries are currently reported and crews are working to clear the scene. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.