Child Care Aware of NWA aims to collect over 20K diapers for ‘Diaper Dash’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/ KFTA) — Child Care Aware of NWA is back at it again this year, with the goal of collecting 20,021 diapers for it’s 3rd Annual ‘Diaper Dash’ drive. The non-profit serves as a resource center for families and child care providers, providing child care referrals in 17 counties in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley, and Southcentral Arkansas.

Co-Director Michelle Wynn and Erica Vaughan of Courtyard Marriott & Hyatt of Fayetteville joined KNWA Today to share details on this year’s ‘Diaper Dash’ and how to get involved throughout the entire month of March. The organization is calling on both the community and local businesses to pitch in.

” The diaper drive is for our Healthy Families program in Benton County, it’s going to be a virtual drive. We still need our local businesses to support us. We appreciate all of our businesses in the past and we’re excited to get started this month.” said Wynn.

The drive runs through March 31st. For more info on Child Care Aware of NWA, events and recourses the organization provides, be sure to visit their website.

