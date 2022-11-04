Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed a child was mauled by a dog.

The incident happened early afternoon Thursday, November 4 in the 20,000 block of Ballerina Rd in the Nob Hill area.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, a toddler’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office said the dog accused of the attack is being held at a secure location. The prosecutor’s office said there is no danger to the public.

The dog will be held until the investigation determines whether or not a crime was committed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for more details but we’re told information at this time is not releasable.

The breed of the dog is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest information.