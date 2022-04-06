SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in need.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the CSC opened its doors for adults to get a closer look at the work done inside.

The tour saw each person go from station to station and experience what a child goes through when they come into the center.

There are also more than 13,000 handprints cover the walls inside the building, each one represents a child helped by the organization.

Development director of the CSC, Emily Fisher, said the open house is special because it’s an “immersive event,” as adults are truly walking in the shoes of a child at the center.

“My first impression when I walked in… I have a 2-year-old son – and just so many of these handprints are so small. That was the first thing I noticed and it breaks my heart. But at the same time, it blows me away… everybody here really genuinely seems to have such a passion for what they do,” said Rachel Cockrell, teacher at Har-Ber High School.

Washington County is breaking ground on a new CSC facility this summer, with the goal of opening by fall 2023.