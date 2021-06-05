Children’s Safety Center hosts Founders Crawfish Boil

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington County, the Children’s Safety Center hosted its 11th annual Founders Crawfish Boil.

All the funds raised during the event will go to child abuse victims.

The organization says300 victims have gotten services so far this year.

Development director Emily Rappe-Fisher says it’s important to raise funds to help these kids.

“It’s $20 a platter and it all goes back to benefit the children’s safety center of Washington County, which is a much-needed facility, and we provide free programs for child abuse victims,” Rappe-Fisher said.

The center stayed open during the pandemic.

