ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship announced it is now offering an upgraded hospitality ticket for general spectators.

The “Choctaw Club” will reportedly feature complimentary food and beverage for ticket patrons and exclusive access to a hospitality deck on hole #15. The daily $75 ticket is now available to purchase for all three days of official tournament play.

According to a release, the viewing deck will open to ticketed spectators at 9 a.m. through the end of play each day. The all-inclusive ticket to Choctaw Club is said to feature a lively atmosphere and additional activities for attendees – such as table games, photo opportunities, and more.

Officials say tickets are anticipated to sell out so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Daily and weekly tickets are also now available for purchase. The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be held September 17-25, 2022, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.