City hosts public input session on Police Headquarters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayor Lioneld Jordan will host a public input session Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to join the session virtually and share their thoughts on the Fayetteville Police Headquarters that will be at the corner of W. Dean St. and N. Porter Rd.



The meeting will be on Zoom and registration is required.

Click here to register.

The Police Headquarters bond project was approved by a 71% majority as one of 10 separate questions posed to Fayetteville voters about infrastructure projects during a special election held in April 2019.

The Mayor and City Council placed the Police Headquarters project in Phase I of the bond program and hired an architect.

In July, Fayetteville City Councilmembers said this project was a welcoming city resource.

Councilmembers agreed on project design priorities that include a facility in a visible and central location to house all police operations, training, and support, with safety and security for the public and police.

A fire station will also be built on the site.

During a rezoning discussion at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Councilmembers Marsh, Smith, and Scroggin asked City administration to host a public input session where the public could share their thoughts on this project.

When asked about the intent for the session, Councilmember Marsh said, “I would like to see the City ask the community what their priorities are for the site and the facilities and how the construction of this major public investment can be used to enhance the neighborhood, to improve relationships between the community and the police and fire department and how we can make this a constructive benefit to the community.”