City of Bella Vista to consider legal action against POA to secure water rights for new public safety facilities

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista announced Tuesday that City Council members will consider a resolution to pursue legal action against the Bella Vista Property Owners Association amid an ongoing attempt to secure water rights for the city’s new public safety facilities.

Council members are expected to discuss the resolution in a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. on June 15.

Residents of Bella Vista voted to approve a sales tax bond in March 2020 for the construction of three public safety facilities, including a new building to house the police department, dispatch center and city court.

Design on the project began in 2020 and the City Council is to be presented with the GMP at a special meeting Tuesday, June 15.

Due to the location of the planned facility – near the intersection of Rogers Road and Ark. Hwy. 279 on city-owned land adjacent to the city’s existing Street Department – the city was originally working with Cooper Communities to secure water from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for fire suppression at the facility.

City officials say water for day-to-day use will be provided by Centerton Water District. However, the city reports that The CWD water lines are not large enough to supply the adequate water pressure needed for fire suppression and to be sure the building meets the state’s fire code.

Cooper Communities does not own the POA’s water system but has say-so as to who is provided water, via POA covenants. City officials said that Cooper told the city they will not provide water to the facility, and that no such agreement was ever in place.

The city is currently in the process of using eminent domain to secure the water. In this case, the city is aiming to secure the rights in a certain area of that water line to allow connection. Then, once the eminent domain process is complete, city officials say the city plans to ask the POA to provide the actual water at that connection.

The city approached the POA first to agree on a written Memo of Understanding for the provision of the water.

The POA board on Thursday, June 10 voted NOT to provide water to the city for this building.

As a result, the city will discuss Tuesday afternoon entering into the legal process against the POA and Cooper Communities to condemn that part of the water system and get the needed water to the building, or the other option of re-designing the facility with an additional cost of more than half a million dollars to include a water tank to meet fire suppression needs.

City officials said the funds required to revamp the project would come from the city’s taxpayer cash reserves, not the approved bond.

The POA board members who voted against providing water said at the meeting June 10 that they fear Cooper will get in the way of a future assessment increase.